Wynonna Earp season 5: Will it ever happen someday after cancellation?







Following tonight’s series finale, is there a chance that a Wynonna Earp season 5 could happen at some point in the future? Is there any reason for hope?

These questions are hard to answer in 1 word or 100, but we’ll kick things off by saying this: Yes. There is always a reason for hope. There are no guarantees, but we’d be ridiculous to ever bet against this fandom. This is a group that managed to save season 4 from the ashes after it seemed like it wasn’t going to have the necessary funding. Earpers are capable of almost anything.

With that being said, though, there is no super-clear path to a season 5 at the moment. Syfy previously announced that season 4 would be their final season, even if at one point it seemed as though they were planning another one for the future. There are a lot of factors that contribute a show ending, whether it be ratings, budget, an individual network’s future plans, or digital performance/streaming numbers. For whatever reason, the network decided that another season wasn’t viable, even with the show’s devoted audience.

The first order of business for making another season happen is finding a suitable home. A show like Wynonna Earp would probably benefit the most from being on a streaming service, whether it be Paramount+, Netflix, Amazon, or someone else in that vein. We don’t necessarily think more episodes will happen right away, but isn’t anything possible in a couple of years? Beyond another season, we do also think it’s possible that everyone could return for a feature film. While tonight’s finale should bring some closure, it’s also possible that there are least some threads left open that could be explored down the road.

No matter what happens, always keep fighting. Be as relentless as Wynonna and keep the spirit and essence of this show in your heart. It deserves nothing less after this incredible journey.

Do you ever want to see a Wynonna Earp season 5 happen someday?

