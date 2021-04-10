Them season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Following today’s premiere, do you want to see a Them season 2 over at Amazon? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?

The first thing that we should note here is simple: If there is another season of the horror series, it probably won’t look or feel similar to what we’re getting this time around. This show, like American Horror Story, was billed from the start to be an anthology, because of that, the next batch of episodes would likely tell a completely separate story with a different cast.

Now, we come bearing good news: There is no need for the word “if” when it comes to the show’s future! Them was confirmed for a second season back when it was initially ordered, and this serves as a way for the streaming service to express confidence in the series from the start. It may have been one of the reasons why it landed the show in the first place, since we know this is helpful to a creative team.

So now that you have nothing to worry about when it comes to a season 2, this brings us to the next order of business — sharing when the season could actually be back! There is no firm premiere date as of yet, and odds are, you are going to be waiting a long time. The earliest we’re expecting the show back is in the first half of 2021, largely because one like this needs time to develop, especially when you crafting an entirely different story.

One of the benefits here is that this also gives Them time to get more eyeballs on it. The hope if you’re Amazon is that viewers discover it over this weekend, but there’s no guarantee it happens right away. There are so many programs out there these days; not only that, but this is a show premiering in April — hardly a signature time for horror. American Horror Story often benefits from fall premieres.

