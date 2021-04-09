Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 spoilers: Peter Hermann back as Jack







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 on CBS next week, there are so many things to be excited and/or nervous about. One of the biggest ones is, of course, the return of Peter Hermann as Jack! We haven’t seen the character all that much as of late, and this will be a chance to get some sort of update.

Of course, with this show it’s never so simple as just a quick check-in. This upcoming episode (entitled “Happy Endings”) will feature the two of them working on an unusual case, albeit in very different capacities. The Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 synopsis below gives you a better sense of that, plus a number of other story details, as well:

“Happy Endings” – Business becomes personal for Frank and his 1 Police Plaza team when Baker is assaulted on the street, as well as for Erin, when she asks her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), to represent a defendant she’s prosecuting. Also, Eddie wonders if she’s being too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work, and Danny and Baez investigate the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We do imagine that the Baker storyline will take center stage, as it should! We don’t get to see a lot of Frank’s inner circle be thrown into the spotlight, and within this story, both the Commissioner and some of his other advisers will likely rally together in order to help her — and, of course, make sure that justice is served. There will likely be a lot of emotions at play within this episode — really, would you expect anything less?

