Magnum PI season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins, & a psychic







Next week, Magnum PI season 3 episode 14 is going to air on CBS, and continue a trend of interesting, quirky mysteries.

On tonight’s episode, we’re seeing a baby be front and center for a good bit of the action. So where are things going from here? Think in terms of a story all about a psychic. Has she really foreseen a murder? Is this woman suddenly the human embodiment of the movie Minority Report? This could be a fun case, but there is some important stuff happening beyond this — including major events for Higgins and Ethan. With us nearing the end of the season, it only makes sense that we see some progression here.

For a few more specifics right now on what lies ahead, take a look at the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 14 synopsis:

“Whispers of Death” – A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen. Also, Katsumoto questions Kumu when her information is found on recovered stolen jewels that once belonged to the infamous Imelda Marcos, and Higgins struggles with whether or not to tell Ethan the truth about her past, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond the actual story of the show, what we’re hoping for at this point is some further information on a season 4! The recent cancellation of MacGyver is leaving us antsy, and we hope that the majority of the other CBS shows on the schedule are going to be coming back for more episodes. (We’re speaking here primarily, of course, about ones that are still in limbo — a few shows have been renewed, whereas others are ending/canceled.)

Magnum PI is a show we all still need — who doesn’t love getting a little bit of island escapism here and there?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







