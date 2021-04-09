Shameless series finale: Is Emmy Rossum not returning as Fiona?







We’re now closing in on the Shameless series finale airing on Showtime; is Emmy Rossum not going to appear as Fiona?

Of course, we know that this question has been out there all week, as she’s the most prominent former cast member and there’s a clear demand that we see her back one final time. Fiona was essential to all of the Gallagher kids — she’s one of the only reasons some of them are functional.

Well, do we now have an answer as to the character’s status? That all depends on your interpretation. In a new post on Twitter, Emmy recently shared the following about the upcoming finale + the panel discussion taking place after the fact:

I’m so proud of this cast and am immensely honored to have been a part of a show as unique and impactful as Shameless. I will miss you this Sunday!

We know that some people out there are reading this message as proof that Fiona will not be a part of the finale, but we don’t really view it as proof of anything. Maybe it’s evidence that Emmy will not be a part of the panel, but if she filmed a part in the finale, she would’ve done it weeks ago. There’s nothing to “miss” in that regard. (Also, even if Rossum was to return, do you really think that she’d spoil it in advance?)

If we were to pass along a bit of advice to everyone entering the finale, though, it’s this: Don’t expect Fiona to turn up in the finale. If she does, consider it a pleasant surprise! We want another appearance as much as the next person, but it’s better to expect nothing than to feel disappointed.

Rest assured, we will be around soon with some more coverage of the Shameless finale and everything that transpires. We’re expecting emotion, but also plenty of laughs and a few more hijinks.

