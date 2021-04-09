Tatiana Maslany leaving Perry Mason prior to season 2







While there is a Perry Mason season 2 on the way at HBO, it is not going to feature original series star Tatiana Maslany.

According to a report from TVLine, the Orphan Black alum won’t be a part of the upcoming story, with an HBO rep noting that her story was wrapped up at the end of season 1. That might be true, but at the time there were suggestions that there was more story that could be told here.

Personally, we wonder how much this departure is about Maslany’s new role over on She-Hulk, which is likely going to take the bulk of her time in the near future. The Disney+ series may have quite the commanding schedule, and it absolutely is a high-profile gig. Think about how much attention both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have each received over the course of the past several weeks.

We do think that Perry Mason will still find a way to move forward with some fascinating mysteries and interesting turns, as well — the show proved itself to be an excellent period piece for much of season 1, led with a fantastic performance from series star Matthew Rhys. It’s too early to tell precisely when new episodes will air, but our hope is that it’s possible to come out at some point in 2021. As you could imagine, the global health crisis is going to make it so much harder for shows to be produced in their typical fashion.

So while you won’t be seeing Sister Alice in season 2 presumably, we wonder if the door will still be left open for something down the road. It is hard to imagine HBO turning down the idea of bringing Tatiana back if given the opportunity to do so.

