Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 13 hopes







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we're going to be offering up an answer — and then also diving into what the future holds!

There are, after all, a few interesting things worth noting here … but we have to start by administering the bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new episode arriving in a couple of hours, as this is a brief one-week hiatus before James Spader and the cast return. The next new episode does seem interesting, though, as it will be a personal story featuring Raymond Reddington trying to get a part of his humanity back. How else do you explain him making a private visit to Anne, the bird-watcher he first met earlier this season?

To better help tide you over, why not check out some more details for what lies ahead? NBC has released some synopses already, and you can take a look at both of them below…

Season 8 episode 13, “Anne” – 04/16/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red enjoys a quiet visit with a friend (guest star LaChanze) at her home in rural America. TV-14

Season 8 episode 14, “Misere” – 04/23/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy. TV-14

The second episode listed here is the one that has the bulk of our attention. While we suppose that it does not confirm 100% that Megan Boone is coming back as the character, we feel fairly optimistic that it’s happening. We’re talking here about someone with a lot of story left to tell, and we’re curious to see what that looks like and what her endgame will be.

