The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 preview: John Walker chaos?







Next week on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5, we are more than prepared for everything to hit the fan. It’s hard to imagine a situation where that doesn’t happen! Just think in terms of what we saw at the end of episode 4.

(Obvious spoilers within.)

As we closed in on the end of this week’s episode, it was clear that the “new” Captain America in John Walker had taken the serum. With that, he had advanced strength and powers that far exceeded his typical capabilities. Unfortunately, he wasn’t quite using them for good. Instead, he became violent, aggressive, and full of rage. What he did to Matias was horrific, and it is exacerbated further by doing it in public with so many watching.

Much of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been themed around the idea of identity — better understanding who you are and how people see you. What Captain America does is important, but it’s also equally so how he is seen. He is meant to be viewed as a symbol of hope instead of one of brutality and anger. This could change everything and make it so that the image of Cap means nothing. How Sam and Bucky handle this situation moving forward is going to be interesting; it was clear from the get-go that there was opposition to Walker getting the shield. It takes a very specific character to be able to handle this responsibility and it’s clear at this point that Walker doesn’t have it.

Of course, the problem moving into episode 5 is this: Can you really take it away from him? Is there any chance at all that Walker will listen to reason? That is where we have some doubt…

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







