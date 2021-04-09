Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 photo: Jamie, Eddie’s new adversary







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 is airing on CBS tonight, and it’s pretty darn easy to be excited. Think about what the story’s going to be! “Guardian Angels” will feature a personal conflict for Frank as he fights to save Gormley’s job. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez are going to learn to become allies for the transgender community.

So what about Jamie and Eddie? Jamko (the couple, not the dog) will have a story of their own this week as the two work to take on a local nuisance, someone who has a history of trying to fight cops. As you can imagine, this is a problem. Maybe this is the sort of person who really doesn’t care if he gets arrested or not and if that’s the case, that poses a very specific threat to everyone. It’s hard to stop someone who has no remorse.

Ultimately, there are a lot of challenges that these two characters are going to have to take on in tracking this person down — but maybe this will allow the two to showcase the power of teamwork? That sounds hokey sure, but one of the things that we’ve seen time and time again with Blue Bloods is that they love to throw Jamie and Eddie into conflict with each other. We’d love to see the two fight to stop bad guys more as a couple, and have stories where they are fully on the same page. Why not have this be an opportunity for that?

Also, we don’t even have that many opportunities to see these two characters work exclusively together anymore. Go ahead and blame Jamie’s promotion for that, as the two often are tasked with different responsibilities. It throws a wrench into things more often than not.

