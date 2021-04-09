Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: When will the next HoH be?







Tonight, Big Brother Canada 9 brought us a huge Double Eviction show, and with that we lost two notable players.

So where does the show go from here? Onward! There is another Head of Household Competition happening soon, so we’ll get ahead and pass on some of what we know within this piece.

At the time of this writing (Thursday at 10:45 p.m. Eastern time), the competition has not started in the house. There is a certain expectation that it could happen tomorrow, but producers could easily wake them all up in the middle of the night for drama’s sake. They’ll need it to happen reasonably soon in order to ensure that nominations happen in their typical spot on Friday night.

At the moment, the person clearly in the most danger is Breydon. With Rohan leaving tonight he’s now lost two close allies in him and Austin, and that leaves him almost on an island. Tina and Tera may work with him to some extent, but how much? He’s close with Beth, but she still has Tychon and Jed and may not be ready to make a move. The numbers in the game are dwindling and dwindling fast. We do wonder with that if someone will get a chance to return during the jury phase.

For now, Beth may actually be in the best spot, at least in that she’s got the two guys plus also Breydon on her side. Tina’s probably not going anywhere in the near future, but has she really build a substantial case to win? That’s what she has to focus on now.

Who do you want to see be the next Big Brother Canada 9 Head of Household?

