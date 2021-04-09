Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 3 spoilers: A new lead?







As we prepare for Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 3 to air on NBC next week, how much will the story move forward?

On the surface, it feels like much of the show moving forward could be a battle between Elliot Stabler and Wheatley. That’s exciting, largely because we have two titans front and center in Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott. This is a show taking on a season-long case, so you know far in advance that nothing is going to be resolved next week. Yet, we can take some steps in the right direction! That means uncovering some new leads, or at least some clues that could get us from point A to point B.

Below, we’ve got the full Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 3 synopsis with some more updates as to what lies ahead:

04/15/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Bell team up to investigate a major lead. Wheatley makes moves to elevate his business. TV-14 D, L, V

While Stabler continues to do his part in order to take on the case at hand, he’s going to continue balancing being a father. It’s hard being a single dad, let alone of five kids — it doesn’t matter how old some of those kids are! You’ll continue to see them throughout the season, and the same goes for his relationship with Olivia Benson. There’s a lot of pain here and because of that, it’s going to take a lot of time in order for things to be resolved.

In addition to some great stories, let’s just hope that the ratings continue to be super-strong. We’re hoping for a season 2 renewal soon; if the numbers are fairly steady this week, it feels like a sure thing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 3?

