Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Live Double Eviction updates!







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9 is one of the most important episodes of the season — it’s Double Eviction time! Within this hour two houseguests will leave, and there’s a chance for a lot of drama and surprises.

To date, this has been a really strong season: You’ve got a lot of strong players in the house, and most of them are entertaining characters, to boot. It’s a shame in a way that Victoria was the clear target entering the first eviction on the night. She made some mistakes, but she clearly loves this game and wanted to play.

Have you watched our most-recent Big Brother Canada exit interview? Then be sure to watch it below! We’re planning to have another one tomorrow, so come back for that and subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

Within this article, we’re going to be bringing you updates throughout the night! All you have to do is refresh the page to learn more about evictions, competition winners, and a whole lot more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 Double Eviction?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







