Clarice episode 8 return date hopes for Rebecca Breeds, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense that you’d want to Clarice episode 8 return date — or at least a good sense of it!

Since we don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode over the next few weeks. Why is that? We’re looking at a fairly short season here, and the folks over at CBS want to ensure that there’s a batch of episodes available for May sweeps. It’s a smart move for them to make, but it means having to deal with the second major hiatus of the past couple of months.

Unfortunately, the next new episode in May is so far away that there isn’t much we can share insofar as details go. We don’t have a full synopsis for what lies ahead, just as we’re still waiting in order to see some sort of promo. Those are probably at least a week or two out.

The one bit of advice that we can offer fans of Clarice right now is this — if you do love this show, be sure to watch it live, if possible! Also, try and convince some of your friends to do the same. The ratings at the moment leave a lot to be desired — think in terms of a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and then also just over 3.4 million viewers. When you look at these alone, it’s hard not to feel worried on some level about what the future holds. (We hope that there are a lot of people streaming/watching it on their DVRs — this could be a saving grace in some shape or form.)

