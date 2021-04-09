Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 11: Benson fights for change







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 11, there’s a chance you may see the most topical episode of the season. This episode, entitled “Our Words Will Not Be Heard,” will revolve a little around Benson and Garland trying to enact for change within the NYPD. This is a part of the world today, and we know that Dick Wolf has long been interested in trying to reflect what is actually happening in its own signature way.

Below, we’ve got the full SVU season 22 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

04/15/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A high-profile activist suspects her sister has been kidnapped by a hate group. Garland and Benson push for change with NYPD brass. Kat gets some good news. Guest starring Suzette Gunn, Jessy Yates, Victoria Janicki, Blake Morris and Jennifer Esposito. TV-14 D, L, V

As smart and as capable as Benson is, what she’s looking at here is a very difficult situation. It can be really hard to convince higher-ups to do anything, especially when it comes to reform or public perception. Yet, Olivia wants to be a trailblazer and look out for people in need — this is what she’s always done.

We’re excited to have Jennifer Esposito over the course of this episode, especially since that suggests some good stuff with Fin! It doesn’t seem on paper like there’s a big Organized Crime crossover within this episode, but this was never meant to be an every-week thing. We’re just glad to have as much of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in the same room as we’ve had over the past couple of weeks. (There are still more that are coming.)

