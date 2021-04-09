Manifest season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Will Michaela move forward?







Manifest season 3 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Wingman,” but we admit that we’ll a little more concerned about a tailspin. In particular, Michaela is the person who could be front and center by the time this story wraps up.

Through this episode, we’re going to see this character have her jaw on the ground — and in a particularly devastating way. She’ll have to tackle this, while at the moment Ben has a lot that he should be worried about. Just think in terms of that handprint! We saw it glow in the closing minutes of tonight’s episode, and you can rest assured that this is the sort of thing the series is going to revisit.

If you do want a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to view the full Manifest season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

04/15/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : While in active pursuit of murderous criminals, Michaela is sidelined by devastating news. Ben teams up with an unusually gifted 828er to aid a young teen. As Grace confronts ancient family wounds, Olive explores ancient mythology in hopes of helping all the passengers. TV-PG

One of the things that Manifest is going to have to balance through the remainder of this season are delicate family issues alongside deeper, darker mysteries. In the case of Olive, maybe she is going to try and do both all at one time.

Let’s dive briefly now into the ratings — otherwise known as the way that the show can stick around for a season 4. The numbers for the premiere were closely in line with the averages for season 3 and with that, we have to hope they stay around that level for the rest of the season. If that happens, there’s a pretty good chance that a renewal will happen! Keep crossing your fingers…

