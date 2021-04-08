Legacies season 3 episode 10 spoilers: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’







Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 10, signs point already to a major character being in trouble — or, at least causing some trouble. That question that comes with that is rather simple: Who could it be? What can be done in order to save them?

Given that this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “All’s Well That Ends Well,” we would want to believe that there is a happy ending on the way. Yet, since when has this show been about embracing happiness? More often than not, we see it existing within the realm of chaos.

To get a few more details now all about what’s ahead, we suggest that you view the full Legacies season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

IMPENDING DOOM – After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own. A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage. MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others. Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (#310). Original airdate 4/15/2021.

For those who haven’t enjoyed Lizzie and Josie spending some time apart, we at least think that this episode will provide you with some joy. These two ultimately need each other, even if they don’t always see it. Some other team-ups are certainly welcome, but that’s not entirely the same. This episode should at least give us another chance to shift the Legacies paradigm ever-so-slightly; we don’t think there’s any chance it will be as silly as what we get tonight.

