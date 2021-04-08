Magnum PI season 3 episode 13 video: Magnum & Higgins’ baby problems







Magnum PI season 3 episode 13 is poised to arrive on CBS tomorrow night, and there’s a problem coming Magnum and Higgins’ way. With that being said, this isn’t like any sort of problem that they’ve taken on in the past.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters placed into a position that tests their patience — one where they are actually going to take care of a baby! An infant was left outside of the gates of the Robin’s Nest, and Higgins finds a note instructing to give Hiapo (first born, according to Kumu) a “good home.” Who left the baby here, and why? That is something that will be explored throughout this episode, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it ends in some emotional manner.

Of course, there’s also going to be a lot of comedy along the way here! Magnum has some natural parenting instincts, at least in how he speaks to the baby. Higgins, meanwhile, seems totally out of her element and is all about the task at hand, whether it be calling CPS or trying to learn more about how the child ended up with them. Both are trying to do what they think is best, but as per usual, they go about it in totally different ways.

Through all of this, we of course due wonder whether or not these characters will think more about their future. Do either one of them imagine themselves as parents down the road? Maybe we’ll have a few moments where they ponder that.

Before we wrap up this article, there is one more thing we want to mention: Continue to watch Magnum PI live and give it your total support! The news of MacGyver being canceled today totally caught us off-guard, and we don’t want to see it happen here as well. The viewership is slightly better here and that’s a positive sign, but we know that nothing within the TV world is altogether guaranteed.

