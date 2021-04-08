Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Is change ahead for Meredith?







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see one of the most important episodes of the whole season? As you would imagine, we’re going to have a lot of important stuff to talk through here.

Let us begin, though, by answering the important question mentioned above — yes, Grey’s Anatomy will be on the air tonight! This is why we had such a long hiatus earlier this year: It made it possible for the network to air a ton of episodes in a row now. This allows us to (hopefully) build towards an epic, memorable finale. We hope it’s not the series finale, but that’s something that will have more news on in due time.

For now, what we can offer you is some more information on the installment tonight, which gives a number of cast members some exciting stuff to do from top to bottom:

“Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right” – The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with [virus]-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One of the other important things to remember is that Meredith Grey will be waking up in this episode! It’s not confirmed that she will actually stay awake, but for the time being, we’re just glad to see the story moving more and more in a direction where she will be an active part of the story again.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10?

