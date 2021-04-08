The Masked Singer: Is Nick Cannon under the Bulldog Mask?







Tonight on The Masked Singer, the Fox series introduced the Bulldog — only to unmask the character mere moments later.

So who was under the mask? The show hyped this up as one of the biggest twists of the season, as guest host Niecy Nash made it clear that she was deciding who would be eliminated. The moment that happened, it was clear that this was all a stunt to bring Nack Cannon back as the host. The Bulldog fit his personality and we just wonder if this was a clever way to make up for Nick’s virus-related absence. He did have some fun with the character, though is this the sort of twists that viewers really wanted to see? That’s a good question.

Technically, this is actually the second gimmick reveal of the season — remember that in the premiere, Kermit the Frog was under the Snail Mask. Technically, we did find that one to be pretty fun, but this one may just end up frustrating a lot of people out there.

Do we understand why the show tried out this twist? Sure, since it’s a fun way to craft a narrative. With that being said, we would’ve been just fine had we seen Cannon just walk back out and we had a different celebrity underneath the mask. This isn’t the sort of thing that The Masked Singer can do again, either — the metaphorical toothpaste is out of the tube at this point! They’ve done it, and the more that they do try little quirky stunts like this, the more that it’s going to be something too predictable in the long run.

As it is, we think already that The Masked Singer is a little too predictable with all of their various clues and the reveals…

