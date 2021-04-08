Chicago PD season 8 episode 12 return date: A look to ‘Due Process’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in checking out the Chicago PD season 8 episode 12 return date? How about some more news as to what lies ahead? This article brings both of them to the table!

Unfortunately, we do also have to bring you a little bit of bad news — there is no new episode airing on NBC next week. Could this be the final hiatus of the season? It’s at least possible, and that’s something we’re crossing our fingers for given that we’ve dealt with so many already.

At least this is a short break; the police drama is coming back on April 21, and “Due Process” could prove to be one of the most painful that we’ve seen for Voight. After all, the character will find himself in a spot where he will face some of his old demons right in the face. He can’t be the same cop that he used to, as his history of police brutality is catching up to him fast. Cops are not vigilantes, and Jason Beghe’s character has never been able to keep his story 100% straight.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

04/21/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team pursues a crafty serial [assaulter]. Sergeant Voight finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice. TV-14

It’s possible that this Voight storyline could set the tone for whatever else is coming up this season — personally, that’s what we are expecting. So much of this season has been about reform, and at the center of that has long been questions as to whether or not Voight is capable of it. He’s not some rookie cop; he’s set in his ways, and a lot of those ways are far from good.

