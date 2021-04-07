Nancy Drew season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A missing witness?







Nancy Drew season 2 episode 12 will be bringing you a new sense of mystery next week — that much is a given. The larger question remains this: What sort of mystery are we talking about here? Are there struggles coming in all directions?

This episode carries with it the title of “The Trial of the Missing Witness,” and we think that this within itself is going to loom larger. What is Nancy going to be able to do, and who is she going to face off with? We can at least answer the latter — Celia Hudson. This should prove to be a fantastic showdown, and there is no guarantee that it will even be wrapped up within this particular hour.

Want to score a few more bits and pieces on what lies ahead? Then check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

WHO ARE YOU? – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery, “The Good Doctor”) go head to head. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) hires a new line cook at The Claw. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#212). Original airdate 4/14/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There’s still plenty of time to figure out where the rest of this season is going to go, but we hope that the absence of Riverdale does not lead to some sort of ratings drop here. The important thing to remember is that both of these shows were paired up for a long time; we’re at a point now where we’re looking at a different paradigm.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Nancy Drew right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







