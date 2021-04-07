SWAT season 4 episode 14 return date: Prepare now for ‘Reckoning’







Want to get the SWAT season 4 episode 14 return date, or some other updates all about what lies ahead on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to hand down everything that we know right now — and look a little bit more towards the future.

So where do we kick things off right now? It begins by sharing some of the sad news: You are going to be waiting a little while longer for more of the Shemar Moore drama. We know that we just got off a hiatus, but there is another one coming until we get around to Wednesday, April 21. That is when you’ll see an episode entitled “Reckoning” that should prove to be quite intense, even if CBS isn’t sharing too much in the way of information about it yet.

If there is a silver lining to this wait, it probably comes in the form of it potentially being one of the last breaks of the whole season. The finale is going to air on Wednesday, May 19, and if we’re lucky we will have a chance to see new episodes through all of late April and into a little bit of May. (The next couple of weeks should provide clarity on all of this.)

Beyond everything else, of course, there is one other question that remains: Whether or not there will be a SWAT season 5 coming at some point down the road. The ratings for this show aren’t spectacular, but it could be drawing good numbers in terms of DVR, streaming, and internationally. You have a substantial star at the heart of the series and there are clear reasons to keep it around; it mostly just comes down to what the network wants here in the end.

