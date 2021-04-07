Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 11 promo, hopes







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? We’ll of course do our best to answer this question within this piece — and while we’re at it, look more towards what the future holds.

We do have to kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment on the network tonight. Beyond just that, though, there’s also not going to be a new episode for a long time. The comic-book adaptation is now entering an extended hiatus, one that is not going to be done until we get around to July. Why so long? It gives the network the time to air a new series in Kung Fu, and beyond just that, it also allows the cast and crew to finish up production and not be rushed to get the show back on the air.

When the series does return with season 5 episode 11, it feels like one of the main goals here will be quite simple: Figuring out what happened to Jughead. Is he missing, or has he been killed off? We’re hoping that the answer to the latter is a clear “no,” mostly because that is far too depressing and we don’t really need to see that. Yet, we also hope that this story veers in different directions than when they’ve almost-eliminated this character in the past. If variety truly is the spice of life, the writers need to embrace that!

Of course, we’re hoping that the remainder of season 5 in general manages to capture both the nostalgia of the first four seasons alongside something new and edgy — basically, reminders that these characters have evolved and are not the same as they once were.

