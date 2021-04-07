The Bachelorette premiere date for Katie Thurston’s season revealed!







Want to know when Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is going to arrive at ABC? Today, the network officially lifted the veil on that and so much more.

For the time being, here is the plan: New episodes are going to air starting on Monday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and more than likely the show will continue in that spot until August. As previously announced, that is when Bachelor in Paradise will premiere after a long, two-year delay.

Have you seen our video review for The Bachelor finale yet?

Katie’s season is currently in production, and it is going to look/feel very different from most others that are out there. For starters, Chris Harrison will not be present as host; Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are filling in. There is no word as of this writing as to who the permanent host will now be. Meanwhile, this is the third straight season of the franchise to not take place at the famous mansion; it will continue to be shot in a bubble-like environment as a means to best ensure the health and safety of participants. We’re sure that by the time Michelle Young’s season starts filming this summer, there will be more options with all of the cast members vaccinated. With that being said, though, we’re not sure that we will see extensive travel again for a little while longer. It is always best to be on the side of caution.

Want to get more news on when all of ABC’s summer shows are going to premiere? There was a lot of information dropped today, and you can check out a lot of it over at our official guide.

