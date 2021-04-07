Bachelor in Paradise 2021 premiere date set; Chris Harrison future unclear







For everyone out there who has been curious about the future of Bachelor in Paradise, we now have good news!

Today, ABC confirmed that there will be a 2021 edition of the summer dating series, and that it will launch come Monday, August 16. There are a lot of details about the series still uncertain, including where it will be set and also whether or not Chris Harrison will be returning. (Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, franchise alumni, are going to co-host the next season of The Bachelorette in his absence.)

For more discussions on The Bachelor and its recent finale, watch what we have there below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

Last year, Bachelor in Paradise did not happen due to the global health crisis; however, we are starting to see some significant shifts when it comes to containing the virus. It is likely that contestants will be fully vaccinated before heading down to location, and the same could be said for crew members. Mexico (where the show often films) has already allowed international travel under certain guidelines, so we think that all of this can be worked out.

As for who will be in the cast, we’ll have to wait and see on some of that! Because of the cancellation last year, we feel like most of the key players will be from Peter Weber’s Bachelor, Clare Crawley & Tayshia’s The Bachelorette, Matt James’ Bachelor, and the upcoming Bachelorette season hosted by Katie Thurston. Because Michelle Young’s season is not taping until this summer, it won’t be done until after this go-around in Paradise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Katie’s season

Are you excited to see Bachelor in Paradise 2021 happen?

Who do you want to see appear? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







