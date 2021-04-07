The Blacklist season 8 episode 13: Why would Reddington visit Anne now?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 is poised to arrive on NBC one week from Friday, and there is certainly a lot to be intrigued by. Getting to see Anne back on the show is near the top of the list.

This week, the network revealed the official synopsis for this episode (fittingly titled “Anne”), though it doesn’t give all that much away: “04/16/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red enjoys a quiet visit with a friend (guest star LaChanze) at her home in rural America. TV-14” We’ve seen this setting a little bit here and there in photos, but there is a larger question that remains. Why is James Spader’s character paying her a visit now? Doesn’t he understand the risks?

The largest question that we’ve got at present is one of motivation — why Reddington would choose to do this after Dembe just convinced him not to visit her at the movie theater in New York. He has to recognize the danger here, and that there are those who will seek out those he is close with.

In the end, we think that this is a move made largely out of confidence. After thwarting both Rakitin and his old Friend from the East, Reddington may enter “Anne” feeling himself a little bit. He may be back to thinking that he’s reasonably untouchable, or that no one will be so bold as to hunt him down. He’s underestimating to some extent how much Liz wants him dead, but also how relentless Neville Townsend is — interesting given that he knows about his history with Katarina Rostova. This is a huge risk for him to take traveling to see Anne, and we do hope this episode articulates more why he was willing to go forward with it.

