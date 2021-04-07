Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Limits of Loyalty’







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this particular article, we’ll hand over an answer to that question — plus, set the stage for one of the most important episodes yet.

We know that it’s a little redundant in a way to say that the stakes are astronomically high for Jason Hayes in every single episode, but the truth ultimately is just that. We’ve seen him have his life on the line before, but what happens in “Limits of Loyalty” is almost as important. We’re talking here about his career and his legacy, and luckily, you’ll have a chance to see it all go down in a matter of hours. There is a new episode poised to arrive tonight!

If you haven’t seen any information about it just yet, our first suggestion is that you check out some of what we’ve got via the synopsis below:

“Limits of Loyalty” – Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. Also, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

You can see more of what’s coming up tonight courtesy of the sneak peeks below, and this could prove to be one of the most personal episodes that we’ve seen over the course of the season. Jason’s entire future is on the line, while Sonny has to prepare for a very different future than what he expected. Of course, Ray and Clay also have their own storylines — while this may not be one of those episodes that throws Bravo directly out into the field, we don’t always need to have that in order to be entertained.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to sound off in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead, including a preview for the next installment. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







