This Is Us season 5: Is something coming for Kevin, Sophie?







After the ending for tonight’s This Is Us season 5 episode, could something else be coming for Kevin and Sophie?

In the final scenes, what we saw were a number of Kevin’s exes all reacting to his engagement news on a magazine cover. We saw Cassidy, Zoe, and Sophie … but it was only the latter who had a mixed reaction. She was happy at first, but there was a sense of melancholy about her in general. Was she reflecting on what could’ve been? Is she holding onto feelings for him?

Obviously, no one out there is going to give you all of the answers right now, but rest assured that more are coming! In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what writer Danielle Bauman had to say about that Sophie moment:

…Hold on. Deep breaths. Everything’s going to be okay. But also, we’ve had a plan for Kevin for a long, long time. So you’ll just have to watch.

From that alone, it definitely does feel like Sophie is still somewhat in play. We certainly think there could be a future here! Yet, at the same time we wonder if the show really wants to create so many storybook romances. The reason why Kevin and Madison is compelling is because it’s so different than the other ones on the show. It didn’t have a perfect beginning; instead, it’s about two people learning to love each other under unusual circumstances. There is something romantic about that, right?

What do you think could be coming for Kevin and Sophie on This Is Us?

