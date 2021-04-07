





Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we finally done with this incredibly-long hiatus? We know that it’s been frustrating for a lot of people out there, as we all want more installments sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, you won’t be getting a new one tonight, but we’re also closing in on new episodes coming back! As a matter of fact, ABC is seemingly making it up to you by giving you two new episodes as opposed to one airing next week. They will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can get information on both of them below:

“Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes” – Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble. It’s time to meet the Kleinsassers on the two-hour return of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In some ways, you can view these episodes as a reboot-of-sorts for the series. We’re not done with the stuff we had with Ronald in the first part of the season. Yet, we’re also getting an expansion of this world with some new faces front and center. This probably what we’d get in future installments of the show, as well, provided that we end up seeing it get renewed. (Nothing has been confirmed as of yet there.)

For a larger look at what’s to come, check out the video below!

Related – Be sure to get some other Big Sky updates right now!

What do you want to see on Big Sky episode 10 and episode 11?

Are you glad that the show is almost back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







