FBI season 3 episode 11 return date: A look at ‘Brother’s Keeper’







Following tonight’s new episode, are you hoping to learn the FBI season 3 episode 11 return date — or get some more insight on what’s next? Have no fear, as we’ve got news on all of that within this article!

Before we do too much else where, though, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode next week. We understand that the show just got back from a hiatus, but another one is coming up immediately. What’s the reason for that? It’s really as simple as CBS putting the show off the air to make sure there are episodes for late April/early May. From a ratings standpoint, this is the period of time that matters more than anything else.

So what’s next when the show does come back on April 20? It will be with an episode entitled “Brother’s Keeper,” one that will be about family in a number of different ways — including for Maggie Bell! Below, we’ve got the full FBI season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Brother’s Keeper” – After a man is killed by an explosive package shipped to his home, the team attempts to capture the sender and intercept his latest deadly parcel. Also, Maggie tries to trust her younger sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson), is truly staying out of trouble as a new college student in NYC, on FBI, Tuesday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Because we know that there is already an FBI season 4 renewal (to go along with FBI: Most Wanted), there’s at least no real pressure with the rest of the story. You can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what the producers are bringing to the table.

