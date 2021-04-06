Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 8, 9 spoilers







Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? We know that we’re going to be at the end of the hiatus soon, but are we there now? Within this piece, we’ll of course answer that — plus, share a lot of what the future holds!

There is some good and bad news that we gotta get to from the jump here. The bad news is, alas, that there is no new episode tonight. However, the good news is that the hiatus is almost over! Next week marks the return of the series to Fox, and we’re probably going to see weekly episodes the rest of the way. Prepare for some intensity, quirky cases, and of course some fantastic performances from series newcomers Alan Cumming and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

To better prepare yourself for the next couple of episodes, why not take a look at the synopses below?

Season 2 episode 8, “Ouroboros” – When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes’ current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott’s body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley’s secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw in the all-new “Ouroboros” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-208) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 2 episode 9, “The Killabustas” – Despite Gil’s fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa’s online vigilante group, known as the “Killabustas,” trying to stop him. Meanwhile, Jessica realizes that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil’s help to do it. Then, Martin’s relationship with Dr. Capshaw intensifies in the all-new “The Killabustas” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-209) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Hopefully, viewers remember to check out these two episodes — after all, we still don’t know if a season 3 is going to happen! The best way to ensure there is a renewal is by watching live, and of course getting your friends and family to do the same. We should have a decision over the next month/month and a half.

