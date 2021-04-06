Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Is the hiatus continuing?







Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with questions aplenty on that subject, we’ve got answers! We’ll discuss in here both that and what the future could eventually hold for the superhero show.

We have to kick things off here, though, with a dose of bad news: You won’t bee seeing new episodes back on the air for a little while. The show is returning with new episodes when we get around to Tuesday, May 18 — as for the reason why, that has every bit to do with allowing production to get far ahead. (Like so many other shows, filming was forced to start late due to the global health crisis.) In its place, The CW is planning to hand over the first half of Supergirl season 6, which of course we’re excited about given that there’s a lot of drama in that show’s final season.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a good while still until we start to see more good stuff handed down in regards to the future of Superman & Lois. After all, you have to remember that with the return more than a month away, there’s no need for the network to rush anything along. They want there to be a quick buildup of excitement leading up to the series being back on the air!

So long as the next part of Superman & Lois continues what we’ve seen on the show to date, there is a lot of fantastic stuff worth looking forward to. This show, perhaps more so than any other in the Arrowverse, is really looking at juggling the responsibility between being a hero and having a family. You want to be a symbol of hope, but it’s just as important that you be there for your loved ones. There’s a little bit of nostalgic and magic in most of these episodes.

