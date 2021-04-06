Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Is ‘Checks and Balances’ coming up?







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve on a hiatus as of late, eagerly awaiting an installment entitled “Checks and Balances.”

So is the wait finally over? Here is where we come bearing the good news — it is! You will finally have a chance to check this episode out, and it’s going to be an intense one when it comes to the case at hand. For some more details all about it, check out the synopsis below in the event that you have not done so already:

“Checks and Balances” – The team must track down two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies, with the latest leaving an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead. Also, Tiffany and Scola butt heads on whether or not to accept the local NYPD’s offer to help in the investigation, on FBI, Tuesday, April 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So how dangerous could these robbers be? The short answer is “very.” In the promo below, you can see that there are some suspicions out there that they could be law enforcement — people using their skill set to embrace the dark side and get whatever they want. The masks conceal their identities and if they are cops, they probably know how to keep themselves secret for as look as possible. Judging from Maggie’s reaction when she enters a room at the end of the promo, we have to imagine that these people are dangerous — even for her.

There’s one more thing worth noting about this episode tonight — it’s the last one before FBI goes on a temporary hiatus (again). We’ve been there before we with this show, but we’re nearing the end of the season! There are more installments coming in due time.

