Yellowstone season 4: Is there an ideal premiere date out there?







For those who are not currently aware, Yellowstone season 4 is done filming — and has been for a good while now. We're excited for what lies ahead, just as we are to see a trailer and learn of an official premiere date.

At the moment, the Paramount Network is waiting on an announcement, but we’re going to go ahead and say that one date makes sense more than any other: Sunday, June 20.

Why would the network choose to launch the show on this day? The simplest answer we can give is that it’s Father’s Day (a memorable time to start a show), and this is the same exact timeframe that was used to launch Yellowstone season 3. In general, that season was up almost 50% in the 18-49 demographic and more than 65% in total viewers. Clearly, this Sunday timeframe in the summer worked well for Yellowstone and there’s no reason to think that this could change.

If there is one reason why the network may choose to launch the show a little earlier, it could be due to the Olympics later this summer. The network faces three options with that: Either premiere season 4 earlier, take a couple of weeks off in the middle of the season, or air straight through the Games. (We’d be surprised if they choose the latter.) Personally, we imagine that they’ll just take a brief break in the middle of the season — we can’t see them wanting to start things off too much earlier — they probably won’t want to collide against network TV sweeps, and they’d have to start up a significant stretch of time earlier if they wanted to avoid the Olympics altogether.

What do you think the idea premiere date will be for Yellowstone season 4?

