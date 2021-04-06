The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Is Megan Boone back as Liz?







Where is Megan Boone on The Blacklist season 8? We’ve heard that question time and time again, and we may now have an answer.

This week, NBC revealed some of the first details on the upcoming April 23 installment “Misere,” the 14th one of the season. Based on what we’re hearing, this could be the episode a lot of people are waiting for — one that explains further what Elizabeth Keen has been up to all of this time.

For confirmation on Liz’s return, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/23/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In a retrospective look at key turning points, steps are retraced that lead Elizabeth Keen to align with a powerful enemy. TV-14

It’s possible that this episode is going to be told almost-entirely in flashbacks, as we get more of a firm sense of why pairing up with Neville Townsend was the right move for her. We know that she’s got Skip on her side (seemingly), but other than that, a lot of things about Liz’s operation are still unclear. It’s not even certain that she’s doing the right thing. She wants to kill Reddington based on who she thinks he is — N-13, and the person responsible for the death of her mother. He’s tried to insist that nothing is as it seems, but that message hasn’t rang true for her.

Is there a way for things to change, and for these two characters to get back on the same page again? It’s possible, but it’s not going to be easy.

