Shameless season 11 episode 12: Is Fiona, Frank in series finale photos?







As many of you out there probably know already, Shameless season 11 episode 12 is the series finale. It’s going to be a funny-but-emotional send-off to a lot of these characters, but it comes with its fair share of questions beforehand.

Take, for example, this: Are we going to have a chance to see Frank survive? While the promo released yesterday (watch here) suggests that William H. Macy’s character is not dead yet, Frank is not present in any of the promotional photos for the finale, including the one above. More than likely, this is just Showtime doing their best to hide whatever is coming — it’s certainly possible that he’s still alive but dies over the course of the episode. It’s clear at this point that this is what he wants, as opposed to allowing his alcoholic dementia to destroy his memories.

Meanwhile, there remains uncertainty all around Emmy Rossum as Fiona — she’s also not in any of the photos. We’re continuing to hold out hope that she will be back for the send-off, but if she is, everyone involved is keeping their cards close to the vest. If Frank does die, it would make some sense that she would come back for the funeral. It’s not so much out of a love for the Gallagher patriarch, but instead a way to be there for most of her siblings. She’s really the person who helped raise them more than Frank, and we’re curious to learn both where she is and what she’s been up to … if we’re given that opportunity.

We don’t want Shameless to end — this really felt like one of those shows that could’ve gone on forever! Because of that, we’ll just have to spend the next few days preparing ourselves for a sad, but hopefully still funny, inevitable.

