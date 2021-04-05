Jeopardy! video: See debut of Aaron Rodgers as guest host







Tonight marks the official debut of Aaron Rodgers as a guest host on Jeopardy!, and we’re very excited to see how this experiment goes.

We should start off by noting this: Just from the video below, we already know he’s better for the position than Dr. Oz. With that being said, we don’t expect that this is going to be a full-time position by any means. Rodgers is still an active NFL quarterback, and this gig was filmed following the conclusion of his season.

So why bring Aaron in as a host at all? He is a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!, and he also managed to come in and dominate during the celebrity version of the show. He idolized the late Alex Trebek, and the video below is him saying some words about how much the man meant to him. He’s honored to be a part of the and in the end, we just hope that he does a great job with it.

Out of all of the guest hosts we’ve seen so far, we think that Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards are the two most capable of pulling this off. (Full disclosure: We know Richards from a personal stint on Beauty and the Geek.) Both of these men spent so much time around Jeopardy! and Trebek that they know the show already backwards and forwards. We’ve said before and we’ll say again that Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton remains our personal preference, but he hasn’t had a chance to guest-host yet. The upcoming schedule includes such personalities as Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes host Bill Whitaker, and The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik. Whether or not any of these three could be full-time hosts of the show remains to be seen, as they all do have busy schedules.

