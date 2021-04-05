Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Dive into season 2 episode 11, 12







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s been quite the hiatus as of late; are we nearing the end of it?

Obviously, we wish we were diving into this article with some positive news to share on the legal drama — alas, all we’ve got instead is a reminder that you’ll be waiting for a while still. There is no installment coming to the network until next week — so the silver lining here is that the hiatus isn’t going to continue for too much longer.

Not only that, but there are going to be a number of episodes you see over the weeks ahead! Below, you can get a few more pieces of intel on what the road ahead looks like, as there is almost certainly a lot to be excited for…

Season 2 episode 11 – “Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – With Ness nearing the end of her clerkship, Lola sets her up to shadow Emily, who is defending a young man who reoffended, and the verdict lies with Judge Campbell (Peter MacNicol) who is notoriously harsh on repeat offenders. Also, Rachel reveals to Lola that she kissed Mark, and Mark struggles to find out why Luke’s name is on a list of cops dropped off by Deep Throat, on ALL RISE, Monday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 12 – “Chasing Waterfalls” – Mark and Sam think their “Romeo and Juliet”-style murder case of warring families is a slam dunk until their lead witness is proven to be lying under oath to protect the real eyewitness of a relative’s murder. Also, Amy is furious with Mark after a secret is revealed and decides they need time apart, on ALL RISE, Monday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

For those of you who missed Lola on her recent absence from the show, rest assured that she’s coming back! The character’s been on maternity leave, so it’s been a little harder to get her entrenched in some of the courtroom scenes.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

