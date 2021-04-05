New Amsterdam season 3 episode 6 promo: Max’s huge challenge







One of the things that we’ve heard from Dr. Max Goodwin time and time again on New Amsterdam is that he wants to break down the health-care system and build it back better than before. It’s a highly ambitious goal, but also one that comes with its fair share of challenges.

Entering Tuesday’s episode “Why Not Yesterday,” Max is going to attempt one of his biggest tasks yet: Combatting and hopefully ending systemic racism in health-care. It goes without saying that people of all races should be treated equally as both employees and patients; yet, why isn’t it happening? Why are Black doctors being paid less than their white counterparts? Max is stunned to learn that this is true for Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and in some ways, his desperation to help leads to an important revelation.

As Sharpe tells Ryan Eggold’s character in the promo below, he needs to listen to the people he wants to help. Rather than trying to offer up solutions himself, why not hear what the Black individuals on the hospital’s staff truly need? Listening is one of the first key steps to combatting injustice, since no one wants to see decisions made for them. They want to be involved as a part of the conversation.

We have to be realistic entering this episode — there is no way for centuries’ worth of prejudice in America to be washed away immediately. This is going to take time, and Max has to enter it with the right expectations. If he can set the hospital on the right course for the future, then at the very least he will be doing what he can to be an ally and lead the charge.

