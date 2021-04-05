Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? First spoilers for ‘Blindsided’







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? If you want an answer to that question, we’ll hand that down — and we’ve got some bonus scoop to go along with it!

Let’s start off here, though, by (unfortunately) making the following clear: There is no new episode tonight. We are getting closer to the end of this lengthy hiatus, but we aren’t quite there just yet. At least today we’ve got some new information to tide you over! The next new episode is entitled “Blindsided,” and when it airs on Monday, April 19, the big day is going to be here for Maddie. She’s going into labor! She and Chimney will get an opportunity to begin the next phase of their lives — unfortunately, the news for some other characters (think Hen, for example) isn’t anywhere near as good.

For some other updates all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up on the freeway. Meanwhile, Maddie goes into labor and Hen and Karen are devastated as they prepare their foster daughter, Nia, to be reunited with her birth mother in the all-new “Blindsided” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-409) (TV-14 L, V)

Of course, Athena’s story will probably be the big action piece for this hour — and we don’t need to tell you that the highway is one of the worst places to do a rescue. Not only is there a high chance of carnage, but you’re also having to deal with countless impatient motorists, high heat, very little shade, and a whole host of other problems.

