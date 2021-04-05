The Circle season 2 trailer: A Netflix crossover and … Lance Bass?







Come Wednesday, April 14 (just over a week away!) The Circle season 2 is going to be premiering — and yea, this is going to be a heck of a lot of fun to watch. The first season was an absolute revelation, both in terms of its comedy and how it evolved the classic reality-competition format we’ve enjoyed for so many years.

Based on what little we’re seeing on season 2 so far, it looks like Netflix may be bringing an even more strategic version of the show to the table. It’s also one with plenty of surprises!

The trailer below is your first real introduction to what lies ahead, and there are a couple of things to note from a casting point of view. First and foremost, let’s talk crossovers — Chloe from Too Hot to Handle is a part of the show! While we’re sure that she will have her fair share of entertaining moments, we also question whether or not we need Netflix cross-promotion here. Wouldn’t we all be watching The Circle regardless? It doesn’t feel like we really need stunt casting. Then again, the show also hypes up Lance Bass in the trailer … or, “Lance Bass”? Unlike Chloe, we never actually see the boy-band member in the game. We know that there will be catfishes in here, just like there will be some devious plots and a few new twists. After all, isn’t the point of this show to continue to keep people guessing?

