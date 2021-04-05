Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 38)







Was the Power of Veto used today in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and if so, what took place after the fact? We’ve got a few different things that we’re happy to discuss here.

Also, be prepared for what should be an eventful week of campaigning ahead — we have people unafraid of throwing each other under the bus!

First, let’s give you a little bit of a refresher in the event you’ve missed the action of the past few weeks. Beth won Head of Household, and her initial nominees were Rohan and Tera. Rohan was an easy person to target given his recent Veto wins and being outside of her core alliance; yet, he won the PoV for the third straight week! With that, she opted to move forward with what was her other plan, and one that she really wanted to do the whole time: Nominating Victoria. She’s a huge threat in the game and she’s been Head of Household already. We also think that Beth wants to limited Tychon and Jedson’s options outside of her.

As of right now, there’s a pretty good chance that Victoria leaves. Even if Jed and Ty did want to save her, they don’t have the votes on their own. Tina, Rohan, and Breydon are going to be inclined to keep Tera around, and Beth holds the tiebreaker this week with her being Head of Household. Victoria will campaign and campaign hard — we’re confident in that. We’re a little less confident, however, that any of her plans are going to end up working.

