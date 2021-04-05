NCIS season 18 episode 12 title spoilers: Why go with ‘Sangre’?







Following NCIS season 18 episode 11, what is going to lie ahead for the CBS series? We know that there are sixteen episodes this season, so there will be something more to look forward to!

Unfortunately, the crime drama is going to force you to wait a little while longer to see what’s next…

While CBS has yet to release much in the way of details on what’s next, we can go ahead and tell you that episode 12 is entitled “Sangre,” and it is currently scheduled to air on April 20. (There is another episode after that, currently scheduled for April 27.)

For those who don’t know, the Spanish translation for “Sangre” is blood … and that’s easily enough to have us worried. Haven’t see had enough danger and/or death this season? It’s possible that this is just a title related to the case and nothing more … and we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

As for what we know is coming up later this season, there are multiple episodes still to come for Pam Dawber following her arrival on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are signs that Phineas is going to return after being a part of Gibbs’ storyline during season 17. Will we see Fornell again? Nothing is confirmed, but for the time being we certainly hope so! He’s such an important character in this world, and we would also love to see what he’s up to following the death of his daughter Emily.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 12?

