Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk teases a new perspective







Better Call Saul season 6 is currently in production and, while you may be waiting a while to see it, there is still a cause for excitement. We keep hearing little tidbits about what lies ahead and the more that comes out, the more desperate we are to see the end product!

So how about this for a tease? The final season of Better Call Saul could dramatically change the way that you view Breaking Bad.

During a new People TV interview via the Screen Actors Guild Awards (watch below), Odenkirk makes this dramatic confession. Clearly, things happen across these final episodes that significantly shift the foundation of certain characters — we’re getting new the Breaking Bad timeline and with that, it only makes sense that certain elements change and evolve.

In this interview Odenkirk also discusses how he still likes to be surprised by the story. Because he is a producer on the show he is entitled to look at scripts and have some input in advance; yet, he often shies away from it, allowing the creative team to do their job and allowing him to stay in the moment.

Based on when Better Call Saul started filming and also some of AMC’s current schedule plans, you’re probably going to be waiting until 2022 to see the final season. Fingers crossed that it is worth the long wait; we know that there are 13 episodes ahead instead of the usual 10, so maybe that’s a way of making up for it.

.@mrbobodenkirk says #BetterCallSaul's new season will reframe how viewers see #BreakingBad: "These writers are masters of turning what you thought you knew on its head." #SAGawards (via @peopletv) pic.twitter.com/5EZGtwxwfG — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 5, 2021

