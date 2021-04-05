Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 4, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? After last week’s hiatus, it makes sense to want the show back ASAP.

Well, here is where we actually do come bearing some great news! There is a new episode of the series coming on the network tonight. The hiatus is indeed a short one, and more than that, the show is actually starting on-time! Often, HBO ends up pushing it back a few minutes due to some other programming, but thankfully, that is not what’s happening here.

So what are we going to see on tonight’s new episode? Nothing is as certain in this current era — there is no singular, slam-dunk topic. Yet, we’d be shocked if Oliver does not address the recent allegations against Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, given the amount of time spent on him during this past Saturday Night Live episode. The first few minutes will most-likely be spent taking on some of the latest current events, and from there, we will shift over to a main segment that is a little more timeless in its approach. We’ve seen the series do this so many times at this point that it’d be shocking to see it go in a different direction.

One of the things that we are the most curious about with Last Week Tonight right now is this: Is it possible that the show is more important now than a single year ago? Think about it — there was complete overload when it comes to stories on the Trump Administration last year, so it may have been easier for the show to get lost in the shuffle. Now, however, there’s a chance for the series to stand out more, and also take on subjects that no one is talking about as opposed to things that are already saturated.

We're back with a new episode at 11pm! And you know what? We'll just say it: we think we're better than ever. Yeah, we've been working on positive self-talk, SO WHAT? — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 4, 2021

