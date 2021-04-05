The Rookie season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Man of Honor’







The Rookie season 3 episode 10 is airing on ABC next week, and there’s a lot to be relieved/excited about. The title here is “Man of Honor,” and it is an episode featuring a significant milestone for some characters.

Who are we talking about here? Think in terms of Jackson and Lucy, as they each get to go out on the job without training officers! It has taken them each a long span of time to make it to this point and now, they get to see what the next phase looks like. They’ve probably tried their best to temper expectations, but there’s a chance that the day could still disappoint. There could be unexpected setbacks, and the two may realize that they actually do miss their TOs.

As for John Nolan, he still has a little time to go until his rookie designation is gone — and he and Harper are going to find themselves taking on a difficult call.

Below, we’ve got the full The Rookie season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Man of Honor” – Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen’s first day riding without training officers isn’t what they thought it would be on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’ll get a good sense of where Jackson and Lucy are in their lives as cops, and maybe what their future could look like. We do appreciate that The Rookie is trying its best to continuously evolve; that is one of the best ways to ensure that a season 4 is successful, if it gets renewed in the end.

