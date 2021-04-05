SAG Awards 2021 start time, network, run time, and more
Want to know a few details all about tonight’s 2021 SAG Awards broadcast? Return assured, we’ve got you covered within this piece.
The first thing worth noting tonight is that this is hardly going to be the show that you’re used to in a couple of different ways. For starters, it’s running only an hour! The show begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on TNT and TBS. What’s the reason for this? We think there are a couple of factors worth looking at. Take, for starters, the fact that not everyone could be there in-person, making this fundamentally a different awards show. It was also pre-recorded this year, and that means that the producers for the show were able to edit down some of the dead time. This is probably not going to be as highly-rated an awards show as we’ve seen in the past, but in general, that’s what we’ve seen for most award shows across the board.
The SAG Awards has always still been a very fascinating show to watch, mostly because it’s about a unique experience — actors honoring their own. There’s something extra-special about being recognized and loved by your very own peers.
So who are the nominees for the SAG Awards? You can view all of them below, just in case you are curious…
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut
TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca
GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring
PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin
MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler
BRIDGERTON
ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury
JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown
LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley
JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton
RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson
JASON BARNETT / Jeffries
SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso
JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper
HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington
BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington
KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix
PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton
RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton
FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton
MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich
CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton
JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper
MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose
BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington
LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton
JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville
REGE-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte
HUGH SACHS / Brimsley
LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton
WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton
POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah
AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman
JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman
ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite
JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman
WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste
JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William
JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis
MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman
OZARK
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans
JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller
LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell
SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore
SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde
KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde
JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce
TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis
JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.
FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro
CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore
MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale
MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle
JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood
SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding
NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez
DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez
LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden
MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond
NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White
MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft
MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov
YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris
JASON JONES / Hank Bowden
T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden
ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian
AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie
GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans
ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe
TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe
COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware
THE GREAT
BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth
SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo
SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
PHOEBE FOX / Marial
BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady
ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop
DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter
LOUIS HYNES / Vlad
FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana
GWILYM LEE / Grigor
DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia
CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“THE BOYS”
“COBRA KAI”
“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”
“THE MANDALORIAN”
“WESTWORLD”
