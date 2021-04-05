SAG Awards 2021 start time, network, run time, and more







Want to know a few details all about tonight’s 2021 SAG Awards broadcast? Return assured, we’ve got you covered within this piece.

The first thing worth noting tonight is that this is hardly going to be the show that you’re used to in a couple of different ways. For starters, it’s running only an hour! The show begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on TNT and TBS. What’s the reason for this? We think there are a couple of factors worth looking at. Take, for starters, the fact that not everyone could be there in-person, making this fundamentally a different awards show. It was also pre-recorded this year, and that means that the producers for the show were able to edit down some of the dead time. This is probably not going to be as highly-rated an awards show as we’ve seen in the past, but in general, that’s what we’ve seen for most award shows across the board.

The SAG Awards has always still been a very fascinating show to watch, mostly because it’s about a unique experience — actors honoring their own. There’s something extra-special about being recognized and loved by your very own peers.

So who are the nominees for the SAG Awards? You can view all of them below, just in case you are curious…

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut

TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring

PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin

MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler

BRIDGERTON

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson

JASON BARNETT / Jeffries

SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix

PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose

BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville

REGE-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman

JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman

ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite

JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman

WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste

JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William

JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis

MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman

OZARK

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans

JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller

LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell

SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore

SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde

KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde

JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce

TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis

JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.

FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro

CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore

MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEAD TO ME

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale

MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle

JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood

SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding

NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez

DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez

LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden

MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond

NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White

MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft

MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov

YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris

JASON JONES / Hank Bowden

T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden

ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian

AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie

GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans

ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe

TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe

COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware

THE GREAT

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

LOUIS HYNES / Vlad

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor

DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“THE BOYS”

“COBRA KAI”

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

“THE MANDALORIAN”

“WESTWORLD”

