Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 9 spoilers







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? If you are hoping to snag an answer to that question, we’ve got one within this piece! Of course, to go along with this we’re taking a much larger look at what’s to come.

Now that we have spelled all of that out, let’s hand down the bad news first: We’re on a bit of a break. New episodes of Charmed resume on April 11, so this weekend marks a chance to celebrate Easter and perhaps catch up if you are a little bit behind. (Tell your friends to get on board — help the show out in the ratings!)

If you do want more details on what lies ahead, rest assured we’ve got you covered! The season 3 episode 9 synopsis offers up more insight on what’s to come:

SURPRISE! – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers. Macy helps Jordan (Jordan Donica) face down the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa and Jeffrey Lieber (#309). Original airdate 4/11/2021.

If this synopsis isn’t enough for you, why not check out the promo? In this, we get some more insight on the mysterious cousin hunting down the Book of Shadows. She’s doing what she can to get said book back, but is retrieving it going to prove to be easy? How much trust should the Charmed Ones even have? What we like about this story on the surface is that it does give us a chance in order to expand the mythology outward a little bit. With that being said, though, we also don’t anticipate every loose end here being tied up. More than likely, there are going to be a few more major questions that need to be answered even beyond this hour.

