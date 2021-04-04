Line of Duty season 6 episode 3: Who is the Fourth Man?







Does Line of Duty season 6 have itself a new mystery in the Fourth Man, or is it just repeating what we’ve seen with H?

After watching some of what was on BBC One today, we’re inclined to almost go with the latter. This is a rebrand-of-sorts for the mysterious operative who has been a part of the show for some time, and there has long been questions surrounding their role in all of the corruption. We also remain quite curious as to if there’s ever going to be a hurry to reveal their identity.

Should it be soon? Well, we know that AC-12 for the time being as their hands full with the Jo Davidson investigation, as the DCI seems to be doing her part in order to frame others and falsely present the truth. Because she is so sharp (after all, consider her job), that is giving Ted’s team all sorts of headaches. If you’ve seen Line of Duty over the years, you tend to know how things go here — think in terms of mysterious connections to OCGs and the like.

Maybe there are some out there who find a long-hidden entity at the heart of the show frustrating. Maybe some out there would prefer answers on this as opposed to the individual stories we get every season. Personally, though, we’re fine with being able to have something lingering around the corner. It does allow you to have something to look forward to down the road, and we do think that there is something of great value here with that.

Tonight’s episode did end with some question marks … but they come more in the form of Davidson’s online communication. She continues to pull strings and set as many people up left and right as she can.

Who do you think the Fourth Man is on Line of Duty season 6?

