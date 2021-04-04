Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 10 spoilers







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? We’ve got a few different things to get into within this piece, whether it be answering that or setting the stage for what lies ahead. That includes, of course, the show’s sadistic and pretty terrifying version of Black Mask.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while in order to see it! There is no installment tonight, and the next new episode (entitled “Time Off for Good Behavior”) is poised to air on April 11. It’s one with big reveals for Alice, but also Ryan Wilder desperate to discover who Black Mask truly is. You can get more of a sense of this courtesy of the attached synopsis:

CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#210). Original airdate 4/11/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Now that we’ve got more villains presented on Batwoman season 2 than ever before, we have to imagine that things are only going to get crazier from here. It goes without saying that this is exciting. Let’s just wait and see what the story holds here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 10?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to see. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







